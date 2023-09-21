Dog’s dance while drawing a line on the beach will make you want to join

When a video of a happy dog is shared on social media, then there are also chances of it turning into a source of enjoyment for many netizens. There is something wonderful about seeing dogs expressing their happiness in the cutest ways possible, and this video posted on Reddit is a perfect example. It shows a pooch dancing by itself while drawing a line on the sand. The little performance of the dog will make you want to join the pooch too. The video shows a happy beach exploring a beach. (Reddit/@QuaintMushrooms)

“Doggo dancing and drawing a line on the beach,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video opens to show a picturesque location of a beach with a blue-coloured sea visible in the background. As the video progresses, the dog jumps and moves as if dancing with happiness. The pooch is also seen drawing a line in the sand. What makes the video even more uplifting to watch is the peppy background score added to the clip.

The video was posted 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 2,500 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“More passion, more energy, more footwork,” shared a Reddit user. “Doggo owns that beach,” added another. “My side. Your side. If I get wet, soggy or seaweed smelly, do not follow. I’ll meet you back in your clean car,” joked a third. “I need an aerial view of the finished product,” urged a fourth. “Oh my god that's so cute,” wrote a fifth.

