‘Dogs have magical healing powers’: Pet mom shares how her pooch helped her recover after surgery. Watch

Dog parents will agree in unison if we say that pooches are an important part of their families. If you have a dog or are someone who loves pooches, you will also agree that the furry creatures can uplift anyone’s mood almost instantly. This pet mom took to Instagram to highlight that wonderful side of dogs.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Posto. “How does your life change after getting a puppy? Spending time with your pet can be relaxing, encouraging the release of endorphins, which are brain chemicals that help us de-stress and feel good. And petting a beloved animal can even help lower your blood pressure,” Posto’s pet mama wrote.

Take a look at the video where she shares how Posto’s presence in her life helped her recover faster after a surgery.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 17,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Instagram users wrote:

“Absolutely true... They give us some kind of mental motivation that we try to heal fast,” agreed an Instagram user. “Yes I was also going through a really bad phase when my furr baby came into our lives, they are true healers,” expressed another. “I agree with you 1000%. My fur baby helped me heal after I lost my father,” shared a third. “They are the biggest stress busters truly. My Cherry (lab) is my is always teaching me something new. She's the best thing to happen to me,” wrote a fourth.