Dog’s reaction after performing a trick perfectly is too adorable to watch

The video of the dog performing a trick perfectly that has won people's hearts was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog with its human.(Instagram/@tailspin.in)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 08:51 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Be it trying to complain about their cat sibling or playing with tiny humans, most dog videos never fail to put a smile on your face. These furry creatures constantly overwhelm people’s hearts with happiness. Just like this very adorable dog named Misti.

Misti’s human who is a dog trainer and runs an Instagram page posted the video with the caption, “Power of observational learning. ” They also added “Daddy Vs Daughter!” in the caption. Along with the video, they also shared several hasgtags including #MarvelousMishti, #MyKidHasPaws, and #PlayWithYourDog.

The video opens to show the dog sitting with its human on floor. He is seen performing a small trick with the dog observing him. As soon as he finishes, the pooch repeats the same thing and that too perfectly.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,800 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video. “That’s really wow,” posted another. “This is so cooool,” expressed a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

