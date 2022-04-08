Dog’s reaction to human waking him up will melt your heart. Watch

A video of a human gently waking up their dog has turned into a source of happiness for many. Shared on Reddit, the video shows the dog portraying a smile while being woken up by his human. There is a chance that the video will not only leave you smiling but will also fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video is shared with a simple yet sweet caption. “My old boy smiles every time I wake him up. Going to be 18 in November, this is Bear,” it reads.

The clip opens to show a dog lying on a floor. Within moments, an individual – not visible on the screen – lovingly pets the dog in an attempt to wake him up. The dog does wake up but not before curling up his lips to give a sweet smile.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop talking about the adorableness of the video.

“What a sweet old guy. But to tell the truth, I would probably smile if someone woke me up like that,” wrote a Reddit user. “What a love bug. Good ole boy,” expressed another. “With gentle pets like that, how could he not smile. So sweet,” commented a third. To which, the original poster replied, “I have some absolute gems of Bear. I could flood this subreddit with 17 years of videos and pictures haha.”

What are your thoughts on the video?