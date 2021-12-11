Dog’s reaction to meeting human after three days is beyond adorable. Watch

Meeting someone you love after not seeing them for a few days is something that make most people happy. Turns out, the feeling is not restricted to humans but is also felt by dogs too - or at least that is what this video of a joyous dog suggests. The clip shows the pooch's reaction to meeting its human after three days.

The video was originally posted on the dog's personal Instagram. However, it went viral after being re-shared by another Insta page. “Mom was gone for THREE DAYS!!!” reads the caption of the re-posted share.

The video opens to show a dog sprinting forward and then jumping in the lap of a woman sitting on a floor. What follows next is lots of pets and kisses.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also mentioned that they liked how the dog jumped on seeing its human.

“That jump,” mentioned an Instagram user. “#CutenessOverload,” posted another. “Cute,” wro a third.

What are your thoughts on the adorable video?