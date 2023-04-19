Home / Trending / Drake 'sings' Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Bajaa Baaraat. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 19, 2023 01:00 PM IST

A video of Drake 'singing' Ainvayi Ainvayi from the film Band Bajaa Baaraat has gone viral on social media. Check the video inside.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a big part of our lives. From accessing it daily through our phones to even making it write essays, AI has the power that can go above and beyond our imagination. Now, thanks to an AI tool, you can see Drake 'singing' Ainvayi Ainvayi from the film Band Bajaa Baaraat.

Drake 'sings' Ainvayi Ainvayi.(Instagram/@Anshuman Sharma)
Anshuman Sharma, an Instagram content creator, posted a video in which he used an AI tool to combine sounds in such a way that he was able to get Drake to 'sing' Ainvayi Ainvayi. The video shows the process through which Sharma mixed the two sounds and created the new version of this Bollywood track. In the post's caption, he added, "So many of ya'll asked me to post this so here it is! AI Drake singing 'Ainvayi Ainvayi.'"

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. There are even several comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Oh, we need more of this." A second added, "When are you putting a full version of this?" A third shared, "Dude!!! That's surprisingly good," "This is incredible," another wrote.

drake artificial intelligence instagram + 1 more
