Ducklings taking the ‘leap of faith’ is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Sometimes the Internet churns out some adorable moments featuring cute little baby birds that can easily make one say ‘aww’ repeatedly. This video shared on Twitter by Fred Schultz is a perfect addition to that section that shows some cute ducklings going for a swim with the mother duck.

The video starts with the mama duck jumping in the water from a bridge. As the clip goes on, all the little ones waddling behind her jump one by one. The last duckling also leaps but in a quirky way.

Take a look at the video yourself and be prepared to melt:

Ducklings first leap of faith. 😁🦆 pic.twitter.com/OwolhmRv3y — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) April 14, 2021

Shared on April 15, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and tons of reactions. People loved the sweet clip and couldn’t stop gushing at the little ducklings. Many couldn’t stop praising the last little duckling’s amusing jump.

LOL, the last one did a flip! — woof (@hawaiilife755) April 14, 2021

Dang, that's a big drop for little ducklings! — GoonrGrrl 😷 (@GoonrGrrl) April 14, 2021

loving the backflip the last duckie did — Dax (@dax_bane) April 15, 2021

I like the two who jumped together.



“You go.” “No, you go.”



“Ok, we’ll go together.”



Teamwork 👍👍👍 — Steve Fenwick (@steveinashland) April 14, 2021





What do you think of this cute clip?