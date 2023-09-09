News / Trending / Dumpyard transformed into a beautiful park, IFS officer shares video

Dumpyard transformed into a beautiful park, IFS officer shares video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 09, 2023 06:07 PM IST

The IFS officer's post about the newly constructed public park in Churu has prompted people to share appreciative comments.

A post about a dumpyard being transformed into a park for the public has left people in awe. Shared by an IFS officer on X, a video shows the beautiful park, complete with fountain.

The image shows fountains in a newly built park by forest department. (X/@Savi_IFS)
IFS officer who goes by @Savi_IFS shared the video along with an informative caption. “A former dumpyard converted to this public park on Municipality land by #ForestDept #Churu in 3 months. #Motivation - Kids like mine have a place to go, staff learnt new skills, department got recognition and a public asset created,” she wrote.

The video, captured at night, opens to show the well-lit entrance of the park. As the video goes on, the installations inside the place are also shown. The video ends with a beautiful fountain.

Take a look at this video shared by the IFS officer:

The video was shared on September 7. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 32,000 views and counting. Additionally, the post has received more than 170 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

“Great face change ma’am,” posted an X user. “Looks good. That's how a change is made,” added another. “Commendable initiative,” joined a third. “So nice and satisfying,” shared a fourth. “Excellent, kudos to you and your team,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using thumbs up or clapping emoticons.

