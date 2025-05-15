Menu Explore
EaseMyTrip founder alleges defence booking loophole in rival travel aggregator site, claims China link

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 15, 2025 12:07 PM IST

EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti took to X to share a post accusing a rival company of compromising the travel data of the armed forces.

Nishant Pitti, founder and Chairman of travel company EaseMyTrip, has accused a rival travel aggregator company of having a loophole in their website. He claimed that the site has links to China and compromises data safety for members of the Indian defence forces who use the platform to book tickets.

Nishant Pitti, Founder & Chairman at EaseMyTrip.com. (LinkedIn/Nishant Pitti)
Nishant Pitti, Founder & Chairman at EaseMyTrip.com. (LinkedIn/Nishant Pitti)

“Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying,” Pitti shared. He then shared a series of screenshots to “expose the loophole”.

Also Read: 800 members of Jain group cancel Turkey trip, say it's about national pride: ‘We can do this much’

One of the screenshots shows that the site has an option for a discount on ticket bookings for members of the armed forces. However, to avail of the offer, personnel must share their “Defence ID.”

Take a look at the post:

 

EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti's X post about a rival site. (X/@nishantpitti)
EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti's X post about a rival site. (X/@nishantpitti)

A day ago, Patti, in an interview, said that his company was the first to issue a travel advisory against Turkey and Azerbaijan. “We were the first ones to take out a travel advisory against Turkey and Azerbaijan when we got to know that these countries were supporting the wrong side. After us, many travel agencies took our similar advisories,” he told ANI.

Also Read: ‘No more Baku visits’: Indians call for Azerbaijan, Turkey boycott over support to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor

The calls for a boycott of travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan came after these countries openly sides with Pakistan during its conflict with India.

India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire and airstrikes following Operation Sindoor. India launched the op on May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the government said in a statement.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
