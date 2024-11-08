‘Education without wisdom’: Doctor's ‘pollution-free Diwali’ with gunshots goes viral, faces backlash

A dentist from Uttarakhand has drawn public criticism and now faces legal action after celebrating Diwali by firing gunshots into the air. Dr. Aanchal Dhingra, who works at Guru Maa Advanced Dental Care in Rudrapur, posted a video of herself firing a licensed pistol skyward at her farmhouse.(X)

Dr. Aanchal Dhingra, who works at Guru Maa Advanced Dental Care in Rudrapur, posted a video of herself firing a licensed pistol skyward at her farmhouse in Gadarpur, describing it as her unique way of marking a "pollution-free" Diwali.

The video quickly went viral, prompting authorities to intervene.

Watch the video here

In the video, Dhingra is seen leaning against a Mahindra Thar and firing five rounds into the air. However, under Indian law, discharging a firearm in public or for celebratory purposes is prohibited, making her actions unlawful.

Following public complaints, Rudrapur's Station House Officer (SHO), Manoj Raturi, confirmed that Dhingra's actions breached legal protocols, leading to a case filed under sections 27(1) and 30 of the Arms Act, the Times of India reported.

Authorities are also reportedly considering revoking her firearms license due to the violation. Dhingra is married to businessman Abhimanyu Dhingra, and her actions have since sparked debate on social media and beyond.

How did the X user react?

Many X users expressed disappointment, with one saying, “Education and wisdom are often considered interconnected, but they are distinct. Education allowed her to become a doctor; however, her lack of wisdom may result in a visit to the police station.”

Others questioned the legality of her actions, asking, “Does this not classify as a crime in India?” Some viewers demanded accountability, urging authorities to “take necessary action against this woman.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that, technically, no one was harmed, with one commenter noting, “But she didn’t hurt anyone, right?” The responses reflect a range of perspectives, from those concerned about the misuse of licensed firearms to others who downplayed the incident as relatively harmless.

