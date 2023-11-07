close_game
Elderly couple recreating Zootopia scenes is all about love

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 07, 2023 11:42 AM IST

The video that captures an elderly couple recreating scenes from the film Zootopia has clocked over 30 million views on Instagram.

A video of an elderly couple recreating scenes from the Disney film Zootopia has taken the Internet by storm. In the clip, the couple can be seen recreating various poses from the film. And as expected, the video has gone viral online and elicited a plethora of responses from people. Many found the video ‘cute’. Some even shared that they got emotional after watching this viral video.

Elderly couple recreating scenes from the film Zootopia. (Instagram/@_acha_mass)
Elderly couple recreating scenes from the film Zootopia. (Instagram/@_acha_mass)

The video was shared on an Instagram page named Achamass with a simple yet apt caption, “Our version.” The video shows the man holding the camera and recreating the scenes from the film with his lady love. This couple brought the characters Nick and Judy from Zootopia to life in a real-world setting. Their portrayal of emotions, including love and affection, has won millions of hearts.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared three days ago on X. It has gone viral with over 30 million views and 3.6 million likes. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The cutest video on the Internet,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Now I am watching Zootopia again.”

“I’m not crying, you are!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Ahh. My heart is full now.”

“Best thing I’ve seen on the Internet today,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “This is beautiful!”

“This is the cutest version,” remarked a seventh.

An eighth exclaimed, “Aww, just love.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

