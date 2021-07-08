Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?

Do you follow Elon Musk on Twitter? Then there is a possibility you have seen the viral ‘poorly drawn portrait’ of the billionaire that people often share while replying to different posts shared by or related to Musk. A few times, the SpaceX CEO has also joined in to comment on such shares. Just like this recent reply that he tweeted while reacting to an animated video of the viral ‘portrait.’

It all started when a Twitter user reacted to a post by Elon Musk with the video. And, this is what Musk replied:

I love this 🤣🤣 https://t.co/UuyxsLVDQ7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Lol,” wrote a Twitter user. “Finally! Whoever drew this must be very happy right now! Haha, the drawing has been shared too many times for years now,” shared another. “We love you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s reply?