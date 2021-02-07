Elon Musk shares cute picture with son X Æ A-XII. ‘Adorable,’ say people
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recently graced Twitter with an adorable new picture. The sweet photo shows him with his son X AE A-XII. The image is all kinds of wonderful and people can’t stop talking about it.
“The Second Last Kingdom,” Musk wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows Musk sitting on what appears to be a bed and speaking on mobile while holding his baby boy with one hand.
Take a look at the incredibly cute picture:
Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 4.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting about the adorableness of the picture. There were also some who joked that X Æ A-XII is asking his dad to pay attention to him instead of speaking on the phone.
“So adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. "Play with me talk on phone later,” joked another. “This is awesome,” shared a third.
Now 9-month-old, unique moniker of X Æ A-XII created quite a stir online after he was born. There were many who genuinely wondered how to pronounce the name. Their curiosity was later quenched by Musk when during an interview he revealed the proper way of pronouncing his son’s name.
What do you think of the picture shared by Musk?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics shared by state tourism departments of India will leave you mesmerised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple goes skiing wearing saree and dhoti, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk shares cute picture with son X Æ A-XII. ‘Adorable,’ say people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officer Sasmita Lenka gets UN's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rose Day 2021: Love is in the air and so are the memes. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian village gets flooded with surreal red water. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Good samaritans save over 10,000 lives, tweets Delhi CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man swallows earbud while sleeping, cautions others not to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US shelter is letting cats poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox