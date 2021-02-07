IND USA
Elon Musk shares cute picture with son X Æ A-XII. 'Adorable,' say people
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
Elon Musk shares cute picture with son X Æ A-XII. ‘Adorable,’ say people

Elon Musk's picture with son X Æ A-XII has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recently graced Twitter with an adorable new picture. The sweet photo shows him with his son X AE A-XII. The image is all kinds of wonderful and people can’t stop talking about it.

“The Second Last Kingdom,” Musk wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows Musk sitting on what appears to be a bed and speaking on mobile while holding his baby boy with one hand.

Take a look at the incredibly cute picture:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 4.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting about the adorableness of the picture. There were also some who joked that X Æ A-XII is asking his dad to pay attention to him instead of speaking on the phone.

“So adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. "Play with me talk on phone later,” joked another. “This is awesome,” shared a third.

Now 9-month-old, unique moniker of X Æ A-XII created quite a stir online after he was born. There were many who genuinely wondered how to pronounce the name. Their curiosity was later quenched by Musk when during an interview he revealed the proper way of pronouncing his son’s name.

What do you think of the picture shared by Musk?

