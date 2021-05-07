Elon Musk wants a Shiba Inu puppy, ‘ready to be Doge father’, say netizens

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s interest in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is not new for netizens. If you’re a regular on social media, you probably have come across several posts from Musk about the details and benefits of the particular cryptocurrency. Now, Musk has shared his eagerness about getting a Shiba Inu puppy while replying to a Twitter user’s post. Incidentally, the Dogecoin was based on the face of the adorable dog breed. The reply sparked several reactions among tweeple as many shared their excitement of Musk finally being a ‘Doge parent’.

It all started when Hiro Mizuno tweeted about the Shiba Inu breed along with a cute picture of a doggo enjoying some fresh air from a car window.

Check out his post:

Fine if investors want to trade Shiba coins for short term.

But don’t even think of doing the same with Shiba dogs.

Once you adopt, you must keep them well though their lives.

They are lovely creatures and friends of human.

- A Shiba seeking for fresh air on Tokyo street. pic.twitter.com/AXfZFZFo3T — HIRO MIZUNO (@hiromichimizuno) May 7, 2021

To this, Musk responded with a ‘lookout’ for a puppy from the mentioned breed. “I’m looking for a shiba pup!” he wrote under the share.

I’m looking for a shiba pup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2021

The reply has received over 37,000 likes and numerous comments and suggestions from people about adopting and taking home the delightful dog breed. While some couldn’t hold their excitement about Musk’s decision, others shared leads about places one can get a Shiba Inu puppy.

Mizuno himself replied to Musk suggesting him to adopt a puppy from their birthplace in Japan and taking it back to Texas.

Why not adopt a pup on your visit to Japan, their original home ?

Bring him/her back to Texas with you! pic.twitter.com/ZGzGdwW5gl — HIRO MIZUNO (@hiromichimizuno) May 7, 2021

Here’s what others had to say

Wow.. so you’ll become an actual #Dogefather



Can’t wait to see this pup, it will surely break the internet!



Wondering if you’re thinking of a boy or girl, and if you have a name you’re keen on?



Anyway hope this dog brings you and your family joy — Dogs rock! — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) May 7, 2021

Any name ideas yet? — Tesla Daily (@TeslaPodcast) May 7, 2021

So that you can become a DogeFather! pic.twitter.com/FmLmoyZ1nY — Harsh Malik (@harshshelby) May 7, 2021





