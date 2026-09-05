Employee worked 14-hour days for 2 years, claims boss assigned husband’s brand work: ‘Unpaid freelancer’

An employee has claimed they spent two years working 14-hour days after a manager allegedly assigned them work that they later discovered was for her husband’s personal brand. The employee said they initially believed the work was part of their official responsibilities. Employee claims manager assigned personal brand work. (Representational image generated using AI)

The Reddit user said the experience left them with severe work anxiety and claimed they received a poor rating and no appraisal because they could not complete the manager’s additional work to her expectations.

‘I was literally working as her unpaid freelancer’ Sharing the experience on Reddit, the employee said the manager began assigning them her work just a month after they joined the company. They claimed they were handling their own office responsibilities along with the manager’s workload without realising that some of it was personal work.

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“She was so audacious and overconfident that I never even doubted her,” the employee wrote.

According to the post, the employee regularly worked until 10 or 11 PM because they could not fit the additional workload into a nine-hour workday. Since it was their first job, they said they assumed the long hours were normal.

The employee also claimed they received a bad rating and zero appraisal, not because of their official work, but because they failed to deliver the manager’s project perfectly.

The situation took another turn when they said they discovered that the project they believed was for the company was actually connected to the manager’s husband’s personal brand.

“I was literally working as her unpaid freelancer for 2 years and I didn’t even know it. I’m devastated,” the employee wrote.

They also claimed the manager expected more than 40 creatives in a single day and regularly refused their leave requests. Recalling one incident, the employee said they asked for two days off for a trip but were told, “Take your laptop along, you can work from there, I have a deadline.”

The employee questioned whose deadline they had actually been working towards and wondered whether it was connected to the husband’s brand launch.

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The post prompted users to question why the employee had not approached the company’s HR department.

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“Could you not report her to HR? You have all the evidence you need, no?” one user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)