Endangered Nilgiri Marten with yellow-coloured throat leaves people surprised

An IAS officer took to X to share visuals of a beautiful and endangered animal Nilgiri Marten. In her post, she also shared how Tamil Nadu is working towards the conservation of this lesser-known creature. Two images and a video of the animal are likely to leave you in awe. The image shows an endangered Nilgiri Marten with chocolate-coloured fur and yellow throat. (X/@supriyasahuias)

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the post. “Most people have not even heard about Nilgiri Marten, a beautiful small mustelid with a chocolate coloured fur and a canary yellow throat. Once this beautiful animal could be easily sighted but now is on the IUCN Red list. Nilgiri Marten is endemic to western ghats. TN Govt has planned conservation of lesser known species like Nilgiri Marten through the newly announced initiative ‘TN Endangered Species Conservation Fund',” she wrote. She gave credit for the video to “APW, Thiru.Senthil, Chinnamanur Range, Megamalai Division”.

One of the images shows the animal perched on top of a small rock. The other photo shows it peeking from behind a tree. What is incredible in the pictures is the animal’s bright yellow coloured neck against its chocolate-coloured fur.

As for the video, it shows the animals running around on a road. At one point, it stops and looks at the person standing on the other side of the road. The video ends with it disappearing into the bushes.

Take a look at this post on Nilgiri Marten:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 68,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about this post on Nilgiri Marten?

“It's unfortunate that the Nilgiri Marten is facing endangerment, but it's heartening to see initiatives like the TN Endangered Species Conservation Fund aimed at protecting lesser-known species like the Nilgiri Marten. Awareness and conservation efforts are crucial for preserving biodiversity,” posted an X user. “This is a beautiful Nilgiri Marten… Hard luck sighting this wonderful animal!” shared another.

“The Nilgiri Marten is a true gem of our biodiversity. It's heartwarming to see efforts being made to protect such lesser-known species. Let's all do our part to ensure their survival,” posted a third. “This is so cute,” added a fourth. “Omg… I never knew there was this beautiful animal in western ghats… thanks for sharing… we must protect these species,” wrote a fifth.