Ever seen an owl run? Viral video sparks hilarious reactions

There are several videos of owls regularly shared on social media. However most of those videos either show the birds resting on trees or hiding in plain sight with their incredible camouflaging skills. What is common in those videos is that mostly the owls are seen sitting. This clip posted on Reddit, however, is different from the usual ones. It shows an owl running. The image shows the owl running. (Reddit/@sarthhcasm)

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Running Owl.” The short video opens to show an owl running towards the camera. There is a possibility that the video will leave you surprised.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted some 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Good evening madam, owl be your waiter this fine evening,” joked a Reddit user. “This is simply an owl pulling up to the drive-thru,” joined another. “What a distinguished gentleman,” posted a third. “It’s a pigioto not an owl,” commented a fourth, referencing a character from the famous cartoon series Pokemon. “They are cuter when they run,” wrote a fifth.