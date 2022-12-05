Ex-Google MD shares cab driver’s humble reaction after he forgets to pay him

A post shared by Ex-Google MD Parminder Singh about a humble Delhi cab driver is winning hearts online. Taking to Twitter, he shared how the driver reacted after he forgot to pay him during his trip to the airport. There is a chance that the tweet will win you over.

“The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay and he replied, ‘Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge’. Won’t even tell the amount. He knew we don’t live here. We eventually paid him and learnt decency exists,” he tweeted. While replying to his own post, Singh also added, “I don’t have his permission so not sharing his details here, but please DM if you’re looking for a decent cab guy in NCR. ”

Take a look at the posts:

I don’t have his permission so not sharing his details here, but please DM if you’re looking for a decent cab guy in NCR. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 4, 2022

The main tweet, since being shared two days ago, has gathered close to 900 likes. It has also accumulated several comments. “We often hear about the good & bad experiences of travellers while visiting India. And your positive experience gets me thinking about how the smallest act of kindness can shatter the stereotypes & biases we have built only in mind,” wrote Naveen Maheshwari, Director of ALLEN Career Institute.

“Stereotypes are so obvious in the current world. People sometimes don't appreciate the kind heart tons of Indians have..!! Thank you Parry Bhai for sharing this story,” commented another. “Had a similar experience, but in Mexico City, I walked back to a briefly otherwise occupied driver who had just dropped me off to pay him the correct fare plus a tip,” expressed a third. “Simple people are great human beings... they teach you the meaning of important things in the most subtle ways,” posted a fourth.

