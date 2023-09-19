Fan creates Shah Rukh Khan’s portrait using the letters ‘SRK’

A video of a fan creating a special portrait of Shah Rukh Khan was shared on social media. It shows the artist using the letter “SRK” to create the picture of a character played by the actor in the film Jawan. The image shows a fan creating a portrait using the word “SRK”. (Instagram/@djmn_drawing)

Instagram user @djmn_drawing posted the video. The video opens to show the artist writing “SRK” on a tablet using a stylus. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that the artist is writing “SRK” in different colours to create a portrait of Vikram Rathore, SRK's character from the film Jawan.

Take a look at the video that shows SRK's portrait:

The video was posted about four days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly three lakh views. Also, the video gathered close to 41,000 likes. From praising the artist’s skills to hoping that Shah Rukh Khan would take notice of the artwork, people filled the comments section with varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this SRK-related artwork:

“SRK fan detected. What a perfect use of your talent,” praised an Instagram user. “Keep up the excellent work,” added another. “Amazing and so beautiful!” expressed a third. “This is a real talent,” joined a fourth. “Hope SRK notices this,” wrote a fifth.

Several others also wrote “Amazing”, “Superb”, or “Beautiful” to showcase their reactions. Some also expressed their reactions to the artwork with emoticons. Netizens mainly shared fire or heart emojis.

Jawan and the buzz around it

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Jawan has been ruling the box office. The film created a buzz much before its release when fans were stunned to see SRK in a never-before-seen avatar in a prevue. It showed him in a rugged, bald look that later turned out to be his disguise in the film. His looks, dialogues, and dance moves from the film inspired many to share varied artworks on social media.