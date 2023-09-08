Artist creates huge portrait of Shah Rukh Khan using marble stone chips

An artist’s creation using marble stone chips has left people stunned. A video posted on Instagram shows him creating a huge portrait of Shah Rukh Khan. The artist, Pritam Banerjee, shared the video on Instagram. The image shows a huge portrait of Shah Rukh Khan. (Instagram/@bongpicasso)

“Tribute to King Khan @iamsrk. Making of the portrait with white marble stone chips. Size approximately 30 ft. Anyway, this comes from the core of my heart, the love I have for this man is beyond the size of this art. I wish he could see this!” he wrote as he posted the video on Instagram. He also added that he created the portrait a month back.

The video opens to show him standing on top of a huge blank black-coloured canvas kept on a rooftop. He then goes on to use marble chips to create the stunning portrait of SRK.

Take a look at this video of the artist creating SRK’s portrait:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 9.6 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has received more than 1.9 lakh likes. People posed varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about the artist’s SRK-related creation?

“Bro you deserve a million likes,” praised an Instagram user. “OMG! So talented,” added another. “This should go viral,” joined a third. “Mind blowing,” wrote a fourth.