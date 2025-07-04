Ferrari seized in Bengaluru over unpaid road tax, owner pays 1.41 crore after RTO action: Report

A red Ferrari SF90 Stradale, one of the most high-end sports cars seen on Bengaluru’s roads in recent months, was seized in Bengaluru by transport authorities on Thursday after officials found that the vehicle had not paid road tax in Karnataka, reported NDTV. A Ferrari car was seized in Bengaluru for unpaid road tax. (Picture for representation)

According to the report, the luxury car was registered in Maharashtra and has a starting price of ₹7.5 crore. It had been spotted several times cruising through the city, drawing attention from both car enthusiasts and enforcement agencies. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Bengaluru South Regional Transport Office (RTO) tracked down the vehicle and verified its registration and tax status.

Upon confirmation that the required Karnataka road tax had not been paid, the Ferrari was seized and a notice was issued to the owner, directing them to clear the dues by Thursday evening. The notice also cautioned that failure to comply would lead to legal action.

₹ 1.41 crore pending tax recovered from car owner

The owner promptly responded to the warning and made a payment of ₹1,41,59,041, covering the pending tax and associated penalties. Transport department officials said the payment is one of the highest single-vehicle tax recoveries made in recent years.

This action follows a broader enforcement drive initiated by the Karnataka transport department earlier this year. In February, authorities had seized 30 luxury vehicles in Bengaluru for similar violations, namely, using out-of-state registrations to avoid paying Karnataka’s road tax.

Transport officials have been closely monitoring gatherings of luxury and exotic car owners, especially during weekend drives, where vehicles with non-Karnataka registration plates are often spotted. These gatherings have helped enforcement teams identify several tax evaders.

Officials reiterated that under Karnataka Motor Vehicle laws, any vehicle used regularly in the state must be re-registered locally and pay the applicable road tax, regardless of its state of origin.