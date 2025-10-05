Fireworks display in China turns chaotic as flames fall on the crowd. Watch

What was meant to be a dazzling display of lights in the sky turned into a scene of chaos after a fireworks and drone show in China malfunctioned, sending fire raining down on spectators. According to a report by The Sun, the incident took place on October 2 at the Sky Theatre in Liuyang, a city in Hunan province. Authorities later confirmed that no injuries were reported. (X/@FrontalForce)

The show, titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers,” was designed to create a 3D visual spectacle using fireworks and drones over land and water. However, what began as an artistic performance quickly descended into panic.

Videos circulating on social media show terrified crowds running for cover as flaming debris fell from the night sky. Some attendees were also seen using chairs as shields as burning fragments rained down.

(Also Read: China’s newest mega bridge video makes people say ‘Americans have some catching up to do’)

What caused the fiery malfunction?

Local media reported that officials established a one-mile evacuation zone to contain the situation. Authorities later confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Officials from the Liuyang Bureau of Culture and Tourism said that unusually dry weather conditions may have contributed to the malfunction, warning that the flames could easily have sparked a larger blaze. Additional firefighting teams were deployed in the aftermath to prevent further incidents.

Meanwhile, social media users were quick to weigh in on the incident, with many calling it a “man-made disaster.” One user wrote, “This was supposed to be beautiful, but it turned into something out of an apocalypse.”

Another said, “What stupidity. These kind of fireworks over people heads are too risky. Should be done over water bodies so that fire is doused immediately.”

A third user jokingly wrote, “Now, fireproof umbrella will be in demand.”

According to The Sun, Liuyang frequently hosts massive pyrotechnic shows, drawing tens of thousands of visitors every year. In January, China Daily reported that more than 160,000 people travelled to the city to witness its New Year’s celebrations.