Firm offers ₹80 LPA CTC at IIM placements… with ₹40 lakh kidnapping insurance

An interesting anecdote shared by podcaster Kushal Lodha reveals the huge gap between the total package offered by companies vs what employees get in hand. Last year, during a conversation with entrepreneur Aman Dhattarwal, Lodha revealed that an African company came to an IIM for placements and offered a package of ₹80 LPA on paper. The catch? Exactly half of that ₹80 lakh was earmarked as “kidnapping insurance”, and employees would only earn ₹40 lakh as fixed income. The company's 'kidnapping insurance' component was revealed by Kushal Lodha during a podcast with Aman Dhattarwal

Firm offers kidnapping insurance “This CTC vs in-hand salary is a sort of a scam, I feel,” said Kushal Lodha during the podcast. He went on to elaborate on this point by citing the example of a company that came to IIM Calcutta for placements with an attractive package of ₹80 LPA.

While the package sounded impressive on paper, IIM students soon realised that they would not actually be earning ₹80 LPA.

The company, based somewhere in Africa, had set a “kidnapping insurance” component in the CTC. This meant that should their employee be kidnapped, the company would pay up to ₹40 lakh as ransom to the kidnappers.

(Also read: UAE-based Indian businessman kidnapped in Kerala, rescued. Ex-employee among accused)

“This company came to IIM Calcutta offering ₹80 lakh per annum. And this was an Africa-based company. Apparently, kidnappings are very common there,” Lodha told Dhattarwal during the interview.

“So out of that ₹80 LPA, ₹40 LPA was fixed. The other ₹40 lakh was kidnapping insurance… which the company would pay as ransom if the employee was abducted,” Lodha revealed.