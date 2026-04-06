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    Firm offers ₹80 LPA CTC at IIM placements… with ₹40 lakh kidnapping insurance

    An interesting anecdote shared by podcaster Kushal Lodha reveals the huge gap between the total package offered by companies vs what employees get in hand.

    Updated on: Apr 06, 2026 1:01 PM IST
    By Sanya Jain
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    An interesting anecdote shared by podcaster Kushal Lodha reveals the huge gap between the total package offered by companies vs what employees get in hand. Last year, during a conversation with entrepreneur Aman Dhattarwal, Lodha revealed that an African company came to an IIM for placements and offered a package of 80 LPA on paper. The catch? Exactly half of that 80 lakh was earmarked as “kidnapping insurance”, and employees would only earn 40 lakh as fixed income.

    The company's 'kidnapping insurance' component was revealed by Kushal Lodha during a podcast with Aman Dhattarwal
    The company's 'kidnapping insurance' component was revealed by Kushal Lodha during a podcast with Aman Dhattarwal

    Firm offers kidnapping insurance

    “This CTC vs in-hand salary is a sort of a scam, I feel,” said Kushal Lodha during the podcast. He went on to elaborate on this point by citing the example of a company that came to IIM Calcutta for placements with an attractive package of 80 LPA.

    While the package sounded impressive on paper, IIM students soon realised that they would not actually be earning 80 LPA.

    The company, based somewhere in Africa, had set a “kidnapping insurance” component in the CTC. This meant that should their employee be kidnapped, the company would pay up to 40 lakh as ransom to the kidnappers.

    (Also read: UAE-based Indian businessman kidnapped in Kerala, rescued. Ex-employee among accused)

    “This company came to IIM Calcutta offering 80 lakh per annum. And this was an Africa-based company. Apparently, kidnappings are very common there,” Lodha told Dhattarwal during the interview.

    “So out of that 80 LPA, 40 LPA was fixed. The other 40 lakh was kidnapping insurance… which the company would pay as ransom if the employee was abducted,” Lodha revealed.

    Although this conversation took place last year, it has been recirculating online and has sparked much amusement on social media.

    “Ransom 41 lakh mang liya to baadme claim kar sakte hai kya? (If the kidnappers demand 41 lakh ransom, can employees claim it next year?)” asked one person jokingly in the comments section.

    Dost ke saath mil kar khud ko kidnap karwa ke paisa vasul karo every year (Get your friends to kidnap you every year to receive that money),” another suggested.

    “At least they honestly say our justice system is useless. No false hope,” a user added.

    Several people identified the company as Tolaram Group. “Tolaram.Even in engineering colleges they do the same thing,” an Instagram user said.

    (Also read: Government doctor reveals 1.3 lakh in-hand salary after 28 years of service: ‘I’m going to quit’)

    • Sanya Jain
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Jain

      Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More

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