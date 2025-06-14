Florida man urinates on meat products worth 9 lakh, arrested for bizarre act

In an unusual and disturbing incident, a 70-year-old man has been arrested in Florida after he urinated on more than $10,500 (over ₹9 lakh) worth of canned meat products at a Sam’s Club store. According to a report by the New York Post, the act took place at a store located in Lady Lake, a town near Orlando. Authorities arrested a Florida resident who urinated on bulk meat products.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Florida man sentenced to life for killing 2-year-old girl by severing her spine)

Caught urinating in aisle 18

The suspect, identified as Patrick Francis Mitchell, was captured on surveillance cameras relieving himself in aisle 18 of the wholesale retail store. A police affidavit described how Mitchell approached the stacked pallets of Spam and Vienna sausages, positioned himself in front of the display, placed both hands below his waist, and stood motionless for several seconds.

“Behaviour consistent with urination,” Marion County Detective Ronnie Williams stated in his report, noting that the footage left little room for doubt.

As a result of the act, 188 bulk units of Vienna sausages and 345 units of Spam Classic were rendered unsellable. The store was forced to discard the contaminated items, resulting in a financial loss of over $10,500.

Calm and casual exit

Interestingly, Mitchell did not attempt to flee or conceal his actions. After urinating on the goods, he was seen strolling over to the snack section and then sitting on display patio furniture for around ten minutes. He then proceeded to the checkout counter, paid for a few items as though nothing had happened, and left the store calmly.

(Also read: Florida man marries 3 women in 3 different counties, keeps all of them in the dark)

Arrest and charges

Police later arrested Mitchell at his home in the Village of Piedmont, a retirement community popularly known as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.” He lives there with his wife.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The latter is classified as a felony since the damage caused exceeds the $1,000 threshold under Florida law. As per the outlet, Mitchell has pleaded not guilty and has since been released on a $3,000 bond.