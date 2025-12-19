Foreigners stop Pune locals from riding on footpath, ask them to follow traffic rules

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing two foreigners urging locals in Pune to follow traffic rules. They are spotted stopping people driving their two-wheelers on footpaths and redirecting them towards the road. Social media users have praised the foreigners. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

The incident occurred at Rakshak Chowk in the Pimple Nilakh area of Pune, Maharashtra, reported by Pune Mirror. The individuals also attracted people’s attention towards responsible driving and road safety.

What does the video show?

The short video shows a foreigner blocking a two-wheeler’s path, urging the drivers to drive the correct way. He, accompanied by another person, continues doing it.

Social media reacts:

The video has prompted varied remarks on social media, with many suggesting that civic sense should be taught to kids right from school.

The video, which has gone viral across various social media platforms, has prompted a range of comments on social media. An individual commented, “People are so shameless that they don't feel anything for this. They bring this attitude to other countries.”

Another added, “It’s a shame that we need foreigners to come and teach us civility. I have repeatedly said that we need to change our primary education syllabus and add civics and civility.” A third expressed, “In India, footpaths are made for everything else except for pedestrian use. Cyclists, two wheelers, car parking, tea stalls, govt hoardings, kiosks, fruit sellers, barbers, demonstrators, worshippers, loiterers, and more.”

A fourth wrote, “Wow! Foreigners had to step in to teach our riders that footpaths are for walking, not bikes. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, this highlights the need for improved civic sense and adherence to traffic rules. Great job by them for caring about road safety! We Indians should learn and do the same every day.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)