Tue, Sept 09, 2025
French vlogger leaves laptop for 30 minutes in China mall, finds it untouched: ‘Unthinkable in Paris’

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 02:57 pm IST

A French vlogger left his laptop unattended in a China mall for 30 minutes and returned to find it safe, sparking debate on public trust.

A French vlogger has drawn wide attention online after conducting a social experiment in China to test public trust and safety. Taking to Instagram, the content creator known as Tincho shared a video filmed inside a mall, likely in its food court area.

A viral clip showed a French vlogger’s experiment in China where his belongings remained safe after 30 minutes.(Instagram/tincho.adventures)

'I never felt safer': French entrepreneur living in India for a year hails Ahmedabad, sparks joy

In the clip, Tincho is seen leaving his laptop open on a table alongside his bag before stepping outside to explore the mall. He set a stopwatch on his phone and returned 30 minutes later to find his belongings untouched.

A text overlay across the footage read, “I left my laptop alone in mall in China for 30 minutes.”

Watch the clip here:

A contrast with Paris

The Instagram caption revealed the motivation behind the attempt. Tincho wrote, “I tried something a little risky today. Back home in Paris, this would be unthinkable. I wouldn’t dare leave something so valuable alone for even a minute. But in China, security and public trust feel very different. People often leave their bags, phones, or even laptops on tables to save their spot, and theft in many cities is surprisingly rare. This experiment wasn’t just about testing luck—it was about experiencing how safety and social norms are different here.”

Online reactions pour in

The post has sparked varied reactions from viewers. One user commented, “This shows how safe many places in China are, people respect each other’s belongings.” Another wrote, “In my country this would disappear in less than five minutes.”

Some drew comparisons to their own experiences, with one person adding, “I did the same in Beijing last year, left my phone on a café table and no one touched it.” Another user was sceptical, saying, “You got lucky this time, try doing it again and you might not find it.”

One reaction read, “It is amazing how trust in society changes behaviour.” Another person commented, “I wish we had this level of security and honesty back home.”

A different user added, “This is exactly why I feel more comfortable travelling in Asia than Europe.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
