‘From fear to fondness’: Man recalls how 3 years in Bengaluru completely transformed his life

A Reddit user recently took to the platform to reflect on his life-altering move from the tranquil Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the bustling metropolis of Bengaluru. In his post, shared under the username @Dry_Asparagus_6654 and titled “Completed 3 Years in Bengaluru — From Fear to Fondness”, he captured the attention of many with his raw honesty, journey of personal growth, and deep appreciation for the soul and spirit of the city. A man shared his 3-year journey in Bengaluru, reflecting on growth, struggles, and how the city slowly became home.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A suitcase, a city, and a dream

“Three years ago, I stepped into Bengaluru with nothing but a suitcase, a lot of hope, and a bit of fear,” he wrote. With no job and no safety net, the man’s plunge into city life was far from easy. Coming from a quiet island existence, he chose not the common paying guest accommodations but an independent flat — a decision that symbolised both risk and resolve.

“Cooking? Nope. Cleaning? Not a clue. But I took it as a challenge,” he admitted. Over time, these seemingly mundane tasks became a source of joy and self-reliance. “Now? I love cooking. I find peace in cleaning. I enjoy the rhythm of chores,” he added.

Finding Bengaluru's soul beyond the chaos

Despite recognising the city’s well-known flaws — “Traffic is a mess. Language can be a barrier. Road rage exists. Cops aren’t angels” — he remains unfazed. Instead, he highlights the city’s heart: its pink tabebuia blooms in traffic, its warm strangers, and friends who became family.

“Bengaluru, you made me better. Cheers to you,” he concluded the post.

Community reactions

“This city has a way of embracing those who embrace it back,” one user echoed, reinforcing the post’s central theme. Another wrote, “More power to you my friend.” A third added, “Bengaluru is the best city in whole India with the most cosmopolitan middle-class culture — even Mumbai lacks it. I also came 10 years ago, now have 3 properties and employ over 100 people.”

Yet another offered a nuanced view: “Yeah, people have got a lot from this city, but when it asks for a bit of acceptance and respect for its culture and language, it’s often met with ungrateful hostility from the very same people who’ve benefited from it all these years.”