‘Get the vaccine not the virus’: Mumbai doctor’s informative clip gets a thumbs-up from tweeple

With the worsening of the pandemic situation and increase in positive Covid-19 cases, the authorities are regularly requesting people to get vaccinated for stopping the spread of the disease. Amid these, a physician from Mumbai Dr. Tushar Shah, has come up with an informative and helpful clip to spread awareness among people about the do’s and don’ts while going to get the vaccine. The video shared on Twitter by Zucker Doctor has received much applause from netizens and it is a must-watch video.

“'How to get the vaccine and not the virus when you visit the vaccination centre', by Dr. Tushar Shah (Physician, Mumbai),” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with Shah holding some boards with messages written on them. From advising people to wear double masks, the video goes on to show Shah asking people to wear gloves while visiting the vaccination centres.

Take a look at the video:

'How to get the vaccine and not the virus when you visit the vaccination centre', by Dr.Tushar Shah (Physician, Mumbai). pic.twitter.com/p1aw8RCFZH — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) April 24, 2021

Shared on April 24, the clip has garnered over 1 lakh views and tons of reactions. The doctor’s appeal received much appreciation from tweeple in the comments section. While many thanked Shah for his informative and helpful clip, others shared other precautions that one may take while visiting a vaccination centre.

+ Finally, hydrate yourself well & have your favorite cup of tea or coffee before you go to the centre; if the centre is offering water or tea during the observation period do not take it as you'll have to remove your mask. Do not remove your mask if you're taking a photo. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) April 24, 2021

Thank you, especially for elderly parents who are staying away from their kids and are managing it all by themselves. — Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) April 24, 2021

Do you also recommend a face shield? Do these shields giving additional protection over and above an N95 — Capt. Arora (@captainarora) April 25, 2021

Very Apt & Perfect Advice 👍



I made my parents do all this & changed the Centere from District hospital to my village PHC for their 2nd shot . — MaxfaxSurgeon (@SurgeonMaxfax) April 24, 2021

Extremely helpful and much needed steps to be taken during #COVIDVaccination!! Don't catch the Virus! Follow these steps👇 https://t.co/enIVx8g9ZH — Sharad Bharadva (@sharadbharadva) April 26, 2021









On Sunday, India marked 100 days since the start of the vaccination drive and has already administered over 14 crore doses. The drive is set to expand and include the entire adult population, i.e, all citizens above the age of 18 years under the phase 3 of the vaccination strategy from May 1.

What are your thoughts on this clip?