‘Getting laid off from Meta made me rich’: Techie claims layoff boosted savings
In a social media post, a former Meta employee claimed that big tech layoffs can build wealth if managed properly.
A former Meta employee claimed that getting laid off actually helped increase their total savings. The worker said they found a new job early in their notice period, allowing them to collect two salaries at once for three months, along with a stock vest. By investing the extra money they earned during that period, the individual claimed to have far more money in their account than they would have if they had stayed.
“Getting laid off from Meta made me rich,” an employee wrote on Blind, an anonymous platform where professionals discuss careers and workplace dynamics.
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In the next few lines, the person detailed how they managed to overlap their employment timelines to maximise their income during the transition: “I started a new job a couple months before the end of my termination period and collected about 3 months of meta paychecks while collecting paycheck from new job. I also got August vest and ended up investing about an extra 30k.”
Reflecting on the surprising end result of their job loss, the individual questioned whether big tech severance policies can ultimately work out in an employee's favour.
“Now I have way more in my accounts than I would have had I not gotten laid off. Isn’t this kind of ironic or does this mean that getting laid off from big tech can be a good thing if you play your cards right.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “30 grand won't last much. You still need a job.” Another posted, “Happy for you, and I’m sure well deserved. But at the same time, survivorship bias. It’s an unusual, tough and hostile market. The top 20% are doing well, the rest are in cutthroat positions.”
Also Read: ‘This is just business, not personal’: Laid-off employee shares journey from driver to Uber manager
Another commented, “It’s hard to find another public tech company that pays as well as Meta.” A third expressed, “Life is a poker game.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More