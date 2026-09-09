‘Getting laid off from Meta made me rich’: Techie claims layoff boosted savings

A former Meta employee claimed that getting laid off actually helped increase their total savings. The worker said they found a new job early in their notice period, allowing them to collect two salaries at once for three months, along with a stock vest. By investing the extra money they earned during that period, the individual claimed to have far more money in their account than they would have if they had stayed. The individual’s post about being laid off has prompted various reactions online. (Representational image created using AI.)

“Getting laid off from Meta made me rich,” an employee wrote on Blind, an anonymous platform where professionals discuss careers and workplace dynamics.

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In the next few lines, the person detailed how they managed to overlap their employment timelines to maximise their income during the transition: “I started a new job a couple months before the end of my termination period and collected about 3 months of meta paychecks while collecting paycheck from new job. I also got August vest and ended up investing about an extra 30k.”

Reflecting on the surprising end result of their job loss, the individual questioned whether big tech severance policies can ultimately work out in an employee's favour.

“Now I have way more in my accounts than I would have had I not gotten laid off. Isn’t this kind of ironic or does this mean that getting laid off from big tech can be a good thing if you play your cards right.”