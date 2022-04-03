Golden Retriever doggo on airplane asks for treats from humans behind it. Watch

When you are travelling via flight, your co-passengers often become quite a reason for concern. You never know who you are going to end up around, someone who keeps kicking your seat or someone who is extremely noisy throughout the flight. But for these humans who lucked out, there was a cute Golden Retriever dog sitting right in front of them and asking for some snacks.

In the latest post shared by the the page Dogs of Instagram, one can see a series of photos where a Golden Retriever dog asks for some snacks from the people sitting behind it in an airplane. The caption to this post reads, ““Hi, would you mind please sharing your snacc with me?” — That’s a definite yes from us!” Its cute antics and funny expressions are sure to make you laugh out loud and put a smile on your face:

The video was shared on a page dedicated to sharing videos and photos of these cute Golden Retriever dogs - Hugo and Huxley. The page is quite famous on Instagram and has more than 2.7 lakh dedicated followers on it as of now. There is a chance that this video that has recently been shared by this page will make you consider sharing your snacks as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 21 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who admitted that they simply wouldn't have been able to stop themselves if such a cute dog was sitting right in front of them. It has also received more than 3.6 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I’d give him my snack, my life and everything I have hahahahaha.” “One snacco per hug. Deal?” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I would even give him my seat.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you have offered some of your snacks to this cute Golden Retriever dog?