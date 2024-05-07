Gujarat HR recruiter apologises over ‘Marathi people not welcome’ job post, says ‘I don’t discriminate against anyone’

An HR recruiter from Gujarat has been facing backlash on social media after she shared a job posting for a graphic designer in Mumbai. Janvi Sarna, in a now-deleted LinkedIn post, outlined the job requirements for the position, including salary and skills required. Along with this, she also shared that the company doesn’t welcome Marathi people. The discriminatory job posting by a Gujarat HR recruiter was for the role of graphic designer in Mumbai. (Representative image)

X user Sukta Bombil shared a screenshot of Sarna’s post and wrote, “Discrimination alert. This is Janvi Sarna from Surat. HR recruiter in ITCODE Infotech. In one of her LinkedIn posts, she mentioned a very discriminatory condition - “Marathi people are not welcome here”.” He also tagged Mumbai police and Maharashtra Cyber crime branch and urged them to take action against her.

The post soon caught the attention of social media users and triggered a wave of reactions. Following this, Sarna deleted her post and issued a public apology. The company ITCODE Infotech also issued a clarification.

“I really apologise,” wrote Sarna in a LinkedIn post.

She added, “A few days back, I posted a graphic designer job opening post, and because of a single objectionable sentence, many people's sentiments got hurt. This is to inform you that I don't endorse comments that discriminate against anyone. It was due to my oversight that I posted this job opening here.”

In another LinkedIn post, Sarna said that the post that blew up was not for ITCODE Infotech. “Since I am working as a freelancer and working with lots of companies, ITCODE Infotech firm was one of them & that post was not related to ITCODE Infotech. It was due to my oversight that I posted that job opening,” said Sarna.

ITCODE Infotech also issued a statement regarding the discriminatory post that Sarna shared on LinkedIn. The company said, “We strongly condemn the recent hateful post directed towards Marathi people by Janvi Sarna. It's important to clarify that she is not affiliated with our company in any capacity; she simply utilised our company name on LinkedIn, a platform open to anyone. We have reached out to her for clarification, and she has since apologised and updated her current employment details, which you can verify. Additionally, we want to reiterate that we have not posted any job requirements recently. Please take note of this and refer to our previous hiring posts for verification.”

Balkrushn Koladiya, founder and CEO of ITCODE Infotech - an IT company, also shared his stance on the matter. He reshared a LinkedIn post by his company on the matter. It reads, “I emphasised our stance against any form of hatred towards communities. We want to say that we bear no responsibility in this matter.”

“Upon contacting the individual responsible for the post, we discovered it was for one of her freelance projects, unrelated to our company. She clarified this in her response,” the statement reads further.

The company also said, “We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in Gujarat and Maharashtra if legal actions are being initiated. Our company shares every job requirement through official channels, and we have had positive experiences collaborating with Marathi individuals, who have been incredibly kind and cooperative.”

Following the incident, Sarna removed her profile picture from her LinkedIn account and the names of the companies she has worked for in the past, including her present one, from the work experience list. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a “freelancer HR recruiter & consultant, pan India” and has 7-8 years of experience in the field.