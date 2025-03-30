Guru Granth Sahib Saroops flown from Delhi to Hong Kong in Air India business class. Video

In a moment of deep religious significance, Saroops, or physical copies, of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, were recently transported from Delhi to Hong Kong with the highest level of reverence. Considered the living embodiment of the Sikh Gurus' teachings, the sacred texts were flown on a Air India flight, with the entire business class booked exclusively to ensure their respectful handling. Air India transported Guru Granth Sahib Saroops with full reverence from Delhi to Hong Kong.(Instagram/sarab_minhas)

Air India pilot Sarab Jaspreet Minhas took to Instagram to share a video of the transportation, expressing his honour in being part of the process. He captioned the clip:

“Being blessed & privileged to be part of the Air India team for the transportation of Guru Granth Sahib Ji Saroops (Bir) from New Delhi to Hong Kong. The entire business class was booked, and the task was conducted VERY SMOOTHLY, following the religious code of conduct by the entire team and the local Hong Kong Gurdwara community members.”

Rituals followed with utmost devotion

Captain Minhas, along with other designated individuals, carried the Saroops on their heads as a mark of respect while boarding the aircraft. Each Saroop was placed on a separate seat throughout the journey. Upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, the same solemn protocol was followed as they were carefully transported via the aerobridge and into the terminal.

Another clip shared by Minhas showed the Saroops being respectfully moved through immigration and further handed over to the local Hong Kong Gurdwara team. He expressed gratitude to the airport authorities and Air India staff for their full cooperation, stating:

“Guru Granth Sahib Ji Saroops were very diligently and respectfully moved through till immigration & further by the local Hong Kong Gurdwara team members @baljindersingh6980 to the Gurdwara itself. Special thanks to the Airport Authority Hong Kong & the Air India staff for giving the leverage and respect to perform all the rituals by offering wholehearted cooperation.”

Social media reactions

The videos has touched the hearts of many online, with social media users expressing their admiration and gratitude.

“This is truly heartwarming. Such respect for our Guru is commendable,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “A proud moment for Sikhs worldwide. Kudos to the entire team for ensuring the Saroops were transported with such devotion.”

“A beautiful sight to see! Thank you, Air India, for upholding the dignity of our sacred scriptures,” expressed another.

One user remarked, “Feeling emotional watching this. The respect shown is beyond words.”

Another netizen noted, “This is why we should appreciate our pilots and crew—going beyond duty to honour religious sentiments.”

A final comment read, “Waheguru’s blessings are with everyone who made this possible. So much devotion in every step.”