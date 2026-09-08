‘He believed in me’: Prayagraj educator reveals husband’s secret IIM Ahmedabad surprise

When an acceptance letter from IIM Ahmedabad arrived unexpectedly, Karishma Nayar, a 35-year-old school founder from Prayagraj, discovered her husband had secretly applied on her behalf for an executive education programme. Sharing her journey with hindustantimes.com, she detailed her initial anxieties about stepping away from her young daughter and returning to studies after a decade. Her husband, Mohit Nayar, took full control of home duties and child care to support her attendance. Nayar described the gesture as a testament to their marriage. Karishma Nayar with her husband, Mohit Nayar. (Karishma Nayar)

What did she study at IIM? Nayar shared, “I recently completed a five-day Executive Education programme at IIM Ahmedabad, called Taking People Along. What made it even more special was how it happened. My husband secretly enrolled me for the programme and didn’t tell me until the acceptance letter arrived. I had barely a week to prepare, so I had no time to overthink it, I just had to take the leap.”

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Addressing her initial hesitations about leaving her family and stepping away from daily responsibilities, she noted that her husband had already anticipated her concerns before handing her the acceptance letter.

Recalling how her husband motivated her, she continued, ““The moment the acceptance letter came, I made a whole list of reasons why I couldn’t go: ‘How will I leave my daughter for a week? She’s so attached to me. She has school, classes, her routine… and you have work. How will you manage everything?’ But he had already thought it all through’.”

Reflecting on how his actions helped her move past her doubts, she highlighted his complete willingness to manage household duties so she could focus entirely on her education.

She added, “He simply took charge of everything—from our daughter to the home & told me: ‘You don’t worry about anything. Just go, relax, and do your homework before you get there. And somewhere in that moment, I realised this wasn’t just a course he had enrolled me for. It was his way of saying, ‘I believe in you. Now go do this for yourself’.”

Arranged marriage and partnership: Sharing her thoughts on how shared effort and mutual respect shape a relationship over time, Nayar offered a personal perspective on how her relationship evolved beyond traditional expectations. She noted, “People often wonder what an arranged marriage can become. Mine became this.”

Emphasising that the foundation of a strong relationship depends on everyday actions rather than its initial setup, she highlighted the continuous effort required from both partners to sustain a meaningful bond.

She added, “Because marriage isn’t defined by how it begins, but by what two people choose to build within it with love, faith, respect, and the quiet commitment to keep choosing each other.”

Commenting on the deeper emotional connection that can develop when both individuals remain fully committed to supporting one another, she reflected on the nature of lasting partnerships. She expressed, “Love or arranged, when two people give their whole hearts to the partnership, something beautiful becomes sacred.”

Concluding her reflection on how meaningful relationships grow over time, she noted that deep emotional bonds often develop gradually through consistent support and dedication.

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She stated, “Sometimes, love isn’t found before marriage. Sometimes, it is gently built within it.”