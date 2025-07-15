‘Health f**ked up, always tense’: Indian entrepreneur earning ‘ 1 crore yearly’ reveals cost of success

An Indian entrepreneur’s claim about earning ‘ ₹1 crore yearly’ and how it has changed his life has struck a chord with Reddit. In a raw post, the 28-year-old startup founder shared how, despite his good earnings, he is ‘not very happy’. An Indian entrepreneur who claims he earns ₹ 1 crore yearly from his startup shared this picture of his bedroom. (Reddit/Ok_Assumption_5891)

It all started with a remark on a post the entrepreneur shared about his journey, along with a picture of his bedroom showing a humble setup. While most people praised him for his success, one Reddit user simply asked, “Khus ho?” (Are you happy?)

The entrepreneur shared an emotional response, confessing that he is not very happy. He added that he used to be cheerful but now always remains tense. "Very Good Question. Truly speaking... not very happy. I was a jolly person… now I'm always tensed. Health F**ked up. Have money but can't enjoy or have long trips. Very long working hours.”

However, he added, “My parents are very proud. Now we don't have to look for price tags before buying. Money gives you a sense of security.”

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Dude, you have everything… you're living the dream life of many..and it all seems pretty happy to me.” Another added, “You can spend like 3000 and maybe 2 hours of time and make it 10x better. The lumpy pillow will mess your neck up. Your glorifying a messy room has the same energy as ‘I sleep only 3 hours every night’. It’s good you’re frugal. But this is not the flex you think it is. Congrats on breaking into international markets. PS: I used to live like this when I was broke, too.”

A third commented, “Simplicity makes you even more valuable!” referencing the picture of his bedroom. A fourth remarked, “No single loan and a simple lifestyle. Way to go, OP. Congratulations!”