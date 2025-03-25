Man raped girlfriend after she wanted to break up. How he was caught due to a washing machine

A South Korean man was sentenced to jail all thanks to a washing machine. According to the Korea Times, the investigators found footage reflecting his attack on a washing machine lid, and the court accepted it as critical evidence. A high court in South Korea convicted a man of rape and other sexual crimes. He was caught due to a washing machine. (Unsplash/engin akyurt)

According to the outlet, the Chuncheon branch of the Seoul High Court sentenced the man to seven years in prison. The 24-year-old was charged with rape, indecent assault, and unlawful confinement.

He was convicted of raping his then-girlfriend six times, reported the outlet. The incident happened between March and April last year. As per the prosecutors, as cited by the outlet, he kept the woman in captivity for hours and sexually assaulted her after she wanted to break up.

Why did she want to break up?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman found him in possession of sexually explicit photos and videos of other women. It was reported that at the time he was undergoing another trial for raping another former girlfriend. He also threatened to release a video of the assault. Further, he is also accused of having sex with a minor.

How was he convicted?

Initially, prosecutors were facing difficulty in providing evidence against the assault on his second partner, reported the Korea Herald. However, things took a turn when the woman handed over a 39-minute security camera video.

As per the Korean Herald, though the footage showed them together, it didn’t capture any assault. When the investigators looked closely, they realised that they could see the rape reflected on the plastic lid of the washing machine.

The man who had earlier denied all charges against him pleaded guilty after the footage was presented in court.

“The defendant’s crimes are dreadful in nature and he consistently tried to excuse his actions to the investigators while pursuing legal actions against the victim to pressure her. A heavy punishment is necessary,” the judge said during the sentencing last November. Initially, he was sentenced to eight years but he contested the sentencing. This year, he was imprisoned for seven years.