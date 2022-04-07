How does a cat who lives with its family in a van go outside of it safely? Watch

Cat videos are definitely in plenty on the Internet and are a huge hit as well. In one such video that has been posted by an Instagram page that is dedicated to a family and the life that they spend in their van, has recently started gaining momentum. The video explains how the family makes sure that their cat roams around safely once it is out of the van.

The video comes with self explanatory text inserts that helps one understand exactly how the cat starts taking to its environment and slowly explores it. We won't give away much because it might end up taking away from the cuteness of this cat video! Its caption reads, “We get a lot of questions on how we trained her to stay near us, but I think a lot of it has to do with her temperament (food helps though).”

The caption to this cat video then continues to read, “There are days where all she wants to do is get out and explore, yesterday she even tried to climb a tree… she didn’t get far. And then there are others where she just sleeps the whole day. We did harness train her which took a lot of patience (nearly a whole year) and treats!”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who really appreciated this piece of information about how the cute cat socialises when it is out of the van. It has also received more than 39,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I love her so much it hurts. That very last pose! Hilarious!” “I’m glad you're giving your kitty enrichment and supervision ... I LOVE BIG CHUNGUS!, reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Love your info reel! Our cat also travels with us. Our method looks a bit different, but it really does have to do with temperament (and food yes!) We can't get him to get used to a harness though... But he always stays near our van and comes home for naps too.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video that also happens to be quite informative?