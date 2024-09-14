Menu Explore
How does a Kerala 4 BHK worth 3 crore look? Property pics spark debate

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 14, 2024 08:01 AM IST

A 4 BHK “fully furnished” property “with extensive woodwork”, located in Kottayam, a city in Kerala, is being put up for sale for ₹3 crore.

An X post about a 4 BHK being put up for sale in Kerala has gone viral. Shared by a web developer and entrepreneur, the post also gives glimpses of the beautiful property. However, the post has sparked a debate on social media. While some expressed that the asking price for the property is appropriate, others claimed it is too expensive.

The images are of a 4 BHK in Kerala, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore. (Olx.in)
The images are of a 4 BHK in Kerala, priced at 3 crore. (Olx.in)

“4 BHK, 3500 sq ft is what 3Cr gets you in Kerala,” the X user wrote. In a follow-up post, he also shared a link to the Olx website, where the house is listed for sale. The site details various features of the property, such as size, facilities, construction status, and more. It also shows the price of the house.

Also Read: Man posts pic of ‘premium quality’ room in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar. Would you pay 10,000 per month for it?

Take a look at the post here:

With close to 1.4 lakh views, the share has further accumulated nearly 1,400 likes. The post has prompted people to share mixed reactions. While some shared the property is worth its value, others expressed that it is too costly.

What did X users say about this post?

“Too expensive. There are far better homes at lesser price tags,” posted an X user. Another added, “No way, seems less. Where in Kerala?

A third commented, “Brilliant outdoors, terrible indoors.” A fourth expressed, “Kerala properties are value for money.” A fifth wrote, “Great for techies with the WFH option.”

Also Read: Noida man’s post on paying 64,000 as rent sparks disbelief: ‘More than Bangalore!’

According to Olx, the ready-to-move property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is also fully furnished and has two parking areas, a terrace, a balcony, and an attic space.

What are your thoughts on this post about a property in Kerala?

