IAS Tina Dabi bows her head before BJP leader '5 times in 7 seconds.' Viral video sparks debate

Tina Dabi, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who first garnered public attention following her success in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination, is once again making headlines. Now serving as the District Collector of Barmer, Rajasthan, since September 2024, Dabi has recently gone viral for a video featuring her alongside BJP leader Satish Poonia. IAS Tina Dabi went viral for bowing to BJP leader Satish Poonia, sparking mixed public reactions. (X/@Darshitven)

The video that sparked debate

In the viral video, Dabi is seen greeting Satish Poonia, who has previously held the position of state president for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan and currently oversees party operations in Haryana. The footage showcases Dabi bowing her head multiple times—reportedly "five times in seven seconds"—as a gesture of respect towards Poonia. This act is met with Poonia praising her efforts in the Barmer district, stating, "Barmer will become just like Indore. You are doing good work."

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions from the public

While many applauded Dabi's humility, the incident has sparked a debate regarding the relationship between civil servants and politicians. Some observers expressed concern about how the media portrayed the incident, suggesting that coverage sensationalises what is simply a display of respect from a subordinate to a senior.

Social media users have voiced their opinions on the matter, highlighting the positive aspects of Dabi's gesture. One user remarked, "Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; in fact, it's a good thing." Another user, Pratibha Pundir, echoed this sentiment, stating, "I don't understand what's so wrong in this. Greeting one's elders is not a bad thing; it's a good thing!"

However, contrasting views have emerged, with others questioning whether such displays of respect blur the lines between public service and political allegiance. One comment cautioned, "This kind of behaviour can undermine the independence of civil servants." Another user remarked, "It’s essential for civil servants to maintain a degree of distance from political leaders."

About Tina Dabi

Dabi embarked on her administrative career as an Assistant Collector in Ajmer in 2017. Her previous marriage to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan attracted significant media attention but ended in 2020 after two years. Dabi's ascent within the civil service continues to capture headlines, particularly alongside her younger sister, Ria Dabi, who achieved remarkable success by securing an all-India rank of 15 in the 2020 UPSC examination. Currently, Tina is married to IAS Pradeep Gawande, who serves as the District Collector in Jalore. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in September 2023.