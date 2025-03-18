IIT, IIM-educated founder left her well-paying job to start saree brand: ‘Highest paycheck could never…’

A founder educated at two of India’s top institutes has opened up about why she quit her well-paying corporate job to start her own saree brand. Radhika Munshi is the woman behind Anorah, a brand that aims to transform the saree-shopping experience for today’s women. Radhika Munshi on why she quit her job to start a saree business.(Instagram/@anorah.in)

In a series of Instagram posts, Munshi revealed why she chose to take the entrepreneurial route after studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad - institutes that almost guarantee a ticket to a lucrative C-suite career.

IIT, IIM… to entrepreneurship

“I have a degree.. two actually (from IIT and IIM) if you’re wondering,” Munshi revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month.

She admitted that as one of the best-performing students in her MBA class, she just wanted the highest salary package upon graduation. The thought of starting her own saree brand was nowhere on the horizon back then.

“I was the topper at IIM Ahmedabad and at that point, I wanted the highest package,” the founder of Anorah wrote. “But life takes unexpected turns.. and I’m so happy mine turned out this way.”

“After following the classic Indian path of studying at IIT and then IIM, I decided to take the plunge to follow my dreams,” she explained

According to Munshi, not even the highest pay package can compare to the thrill of being an entrepreneur, where every day can bring a fresh challenge. “The life of an entrepreneur is filled with ups and downs and even the highest pay check could never match the thrill that this journey brings!” she wrote.

Quitting corporate job

In her earlier posts, Munshi had opened up about facing society’s judgments about her career path and her own self-doubts. After all, she quit a steady and well-paying job to start her own business.

“I took the leap of faith when I left my well paying corporate job to create my own brand of sarees. I was so scared initially when I would design the sarees.. I would wonder if people would even like my sarees,” she revealed.

She also got candid about critical opinions of her business, writing: “Unfortunately society has a very limited opinion on success.”

Munshi started her own business in 2023. In time, she has tasted success, with several customers returning to her for sarees.

“But the love that I have received is extremely overwhelming.. When we read the DMs on how much our customers love our sarees, it just fills our hearts with so much pride,” she says.