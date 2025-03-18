Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT, IIM-educated founder left her well-paying job to start saree brand: ‘Highest paycheck could never…’

BySanya Jain
Mar 18, 2025 03:11 PM IST

Radhika Munshi, an IIT and IIM graduate, shares her journey from a corporate job to launching her saree brand, Anorah. 

A founder educated at two of India’s top institutes has opened up about why she quit her well-paying corporate job to start her own saree brand. Radhika Munshi is the woman behind Anorah, a brand that aims to transform the saree-shopping experience for today’s women.

Radhika Munshi on why she quit her job to start a saree business.(Instagram/@anorah.in)
Radhika Munshi on why she quit her job to start a saree business.(Instagram/@anorah.in)

In a series of Instagram posts, Munshi revealed why she chose to take the entrepreneurial route after studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad - institutes that almost guarantee a ticket to a lucrative C-suite career.

IIT, IIM… to entrepreneurship

“I have a degree.. two actually (from IIT and IIM) if you’re wondering,” Munshi revealed in an Instagram post earlier this month.

She admitted that as one of the best-performing students in her MBA class, she just wanted the highest salary package upon graduation. The thought of starting her own saree brand was nowhere on the horizon back then.

“I was the topper at IIM Ahmedabad and at that point, I wanted the highest package,” the founder of Anorah wrote. “But life takes unexpected turns.. and I’m so happy mine turned out this way.”

“After following the classic Indian path of studying at IIT and then IIM, I decided to take the plunge to follow my dreams,” she explained

According to Munshi, not even the highest pay package can compare to the thrill of being an entrepreneur, where every day can bring a fresh challenge. “The life of an entrepreneur is filled with ups and downs and even the highest pay check could never match the thrill that this journey brings!” she wrote.

Quitting corporate job

In her earlier posts, Munshi had opened up about facing society’s judgments about her career path and her own self-doubts. After all, she quit a steady and well-paying job to start her own business.

“I took the leap of faith when I left my well paying corporate job to create my own brand of sarees. I was so scared initially when I would design the sarees.. I would wonder if people would even like my sarees,” she revealed.

She also got candid about critical opinions of her business, writing: “Unfortunately society has a very limited opinion on success.”

Munshi started her own business in 2023. In time, she has tasted success, with several customers returning to her for sarees.

“But the love that I have received is extremely overwhelming.. When we read the DMs on how much our customers love our sarees, it just fills our hearts with so much pride,” she says.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On