Ind vs Eng 3rd Test Day 4: Memes flood X as England suffers second-biggest defeat in Test cricket

India secured an impressive win in the third Test of the home Test series against England today, February 18, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat. The Indian team won the match by 434 runs, making it their biggest win in Test cricket in terms of runs and England’s second-largest defeat ever. With this win, India now leads the series 2-1. India vs England 3rd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: India won the match by 434 runs. (AFP)

Following India’s triumph in the third match of the series, social media platform X was flooded with celebratory posts from netizens. Many even took to the route of hilarity and shared memes.

India vs England Test series

The first Test between India and England took place from January 25 to January 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with England clinching a tight victory by a margin of 28 runs. The second Test was played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, from February 2 to February 6, where India won by 106 runs.

The third match took place from February 15 to February 19 at Gujarat’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, where India secured a win by 434 runs. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place in Ranchi from February 23 to February 27, followed by the fifth and final match of the series set for March 7 to March 11 in Dharamsala.