IND vs Pak Asia Cup final: Fans offer prayers for India's victory ahead of match with Pakistan

Devotion knows no bounds in India, and Prayagraj once again proved it as fans turned to prayer for Team India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai today, September 28, 2025, at 8 pm. The final is the first Asia Cup decider between India and Pakistan in 41 years.(ANI)

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by ANI captured devotees in Prayagraj turning to prayer to show their support and hope for Team India.

“Uttar Pradesh: People offer prayers in Prayagraj for Team India's victory. India to take on Pakistan for its Asia Cup 2025 final today in Dubai,” the caption of the post reads.

The final is the first Asia Cup decider between India and Pakistan in 41 years, making it a highly anticipated event across the nation.

In the video, devotees in Prayagraj are seen performing Ganga aarti while holding pictures of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, with Indian flags waving in the background.

The Ganga aarti holds deep spiritual and cultural significance in India, symbolising devotion, purification, and the offering of prayers to the holy river Ganga.

Check out the video here:

This year’s tournament has been played against a tense backdrop, with off-field developments and geopolitical tensions often overshadowing on-field action.

Analysts say this has increased the weight of expectations on players from both teams, turning the final into more than just a game.

India has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, facing just a brief challenge from Sri Lanka in the dead rubber of the Super Four stage.

On the other hand, Pakistan will face the final under heavy pressure, having lost to India twice earlier in the tournament.

These previous defeats add extra weight to the Pakistani team’s shoulders, making the historic Asia Cup 2025 final a tense and high-stakes match for them.