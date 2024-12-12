Indian Army's snowy rescue mission: Soldiers save trapped Himalayan brown bear cub. Watch

In a heartwarming act of bravery,soldiers of Indian Army rescued a Himalayan Brown Bear cub, affectionately named Bahadur, after it got its head stuck in a tin box on snow-covered terrain. The incident, which took place in a high-altitude border area, has captured widespread attention after a video of the rescue went viral on social media. Indian Army rescues bear cub trapped in canister.(Screengrab X/@@TacticalKafir)

The exact location of the rescue remains undisclosed, but the video shows the challenging environment in which the soldiers worked. The cub, visibly distressed, was spotted by the soldiers with its head trapped in the metal canister. Without wasting time, the troops sprang into action, carefully planning their approach to avoid further alarming the animal.

Check out the post here:

The footage captures the tension as the soldiers navigate the snow-covered terrain to reach the bear. Once close, they assessed the situation and attempted to remove the canister by hand. However, realizing that this could harm the cub, they switched to tools to cut through the metal. With utmost precision and care, the soldiers managed to free Bahadur without causing any injuries.

After the successful rescue, the soldiers provided food to the cub, helping it recover from the ordeal. In a display of trust, Bahadur lingered near the soldiers for several hours, seemingly unafraid of their presence. Eventually, the young bear wandered off into the wilderness, leaving behind a touching memory for those involved.

The video of the incident has drawn widespread praise, with viewers commending the soldiers for their compassion and quick thinking. Many hailed it as a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding not just the nation but also the wildlife in the region.