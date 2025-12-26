Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Indian man’s Rolls Royce fuel scare in Dubai takes a twist as mobile fuel station comes home

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 02:21 pm IST

An Indian man in Dubai went viral after showing how his Rolls Royce was refuelled with petrol at home.

An Indian man living in Dubai has gone viral after sharing a humorous video that captures what many viewers are calling peak Dubai luxury. The video was posted on Instagram by Krishna Arora, who filmed himself driving a Rolls Royce late at night after watching a movie.

An Indian man in a Rolls Royce faced low petrol and surprised viewers by bringing the petrol station home.(Instagram/krishna.a)
An Indian man in a Rolls Royce faced low petrol and surprised viewers by bringing the petrol station home.(Instagram/krishna.a)

While cruising through the city, Arora tells the camera that he is heading home but has a problem. His car is running low on petrol. Turning to a woman seated withhim, he jokingly asks whether he should go to a petrol pump or simply bring the petrol pump home. The co passenger laughs and asks him how that would even be possible.

'Habibi it is Dubai'

The clip then cuts to the punchline. Arora confidently says he will show her how to bring a petrol pump home. In the next frame, viewers see a fuel truck, equipped like a mobile petrol station, refuelling the luxury car right outside his home. The video ends with the simple caption, “Habibi It’s Dubai”.

Take a look here at the clip:

Since being uploaded, the clip has clocked more than 19 million views and sparked a wave of reactions from users.

Internet reacts with humour and awe

The comments section quickly filled with playful and amazed responses. One user wrote “Only in Dubai can running out of petrol turn into content like this”. Another commented “This is the definition of rich problems and rich solutions”. A third reaction read “When you are too tired to go to the petrol pump so the petrol pump comes to you”.

Some viewers focused on the light hearted tone of the video. One comment said “The confidence when he said I will show you how to bring the petrol pump home was everything”. Another added “Habibi indeed this city never fails to surprise”. A sixth user joked “In my city we push the car to the pump here the pump chases the car”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Follow Us On