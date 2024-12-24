Indian man spends the day with a sex worker, fulfils her wish to try sushi: 'Resilience at its finest'

Life’s struggles often overshadow the challenges faced by others. However, an Indian influencer recently brought a poignant story to the forefront. In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Anish Bhagat documented his visit to one of India’s most well-known red-light districts, where he spent a day with Roxy, a sex worker and his dedicated social media follower. The moving story has since amassed over 17.7 million views. Indian influencer shared a heartfelt video highlighting a sex worker's struggles and resilience.(Instagram/anishbhagatt)

(Also read: Influencer turns house help's dream into reality by helping her buy first home without loans: ‘We did it’)

Meeting Roxy: A tale of pain and strength

The video begins with Bhagat announcing his journey to meet Roxy. After a warm exchange, she invites him to her flat. “This is my room. I never bring anyone here, you’re the first one," Roxy says as she shows him around.

Their conversation takes a sombre turn as Roxy recounts her harrowing past. “My uncle brought me here after my father’s death, promising to help me with a job. Instead, he sold me," she reveals. Despite enduring 15 years in this life, she refuses to let pain define her. “Even the pain has gone," she adds, visibly emotional.

Roxy’s resilience shines through her love for reading and her dedication to providing tuition for local children. She proudly shares that her daughter attends an English-medium school, far removed from the harsh realities of her world.

(Also read: Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it)

An unlikely connection over sushi

When Bhagat asks what he can do for her, Roxy surprises him by expressing her desire to try sushi. The video concludes with the two enjoying a meal together, marking a moment of joy amid her struggles. Bhagat captioned the video: “You don’t have to understand someone’s story to respect them—respect is a basic right, not a privilege."

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The emotional video resonated deeply with viewers, sparking an outpouring of comments. “Roxy’s strength is inspiring. We all have so much to learn from her,” one user wrote. Another remarked, “Anish Bhagat, you’ve used your platform for good. Kudos to you!” Many echoed similar sentiments, applauding both Roxy’s resilience and Bhagat’s compassion.