Indian software engineer develops free wildlife alert website after losing mother to bear attack in Kashmir

After his mother was killed in a bear attack in Kashmir, Indian software engineer Mudasir Ali developed an online early-warning system to help people in the Himalayan region avoid dangerous encounters with wildlife. Software engineer Mudasir Ali, who developed Wildping, a free wildlife alert app, working at his residence in Srinagar. (AFP)

Ali created Wildping, a free website where users report sightings of animals such as Himalayan black bears and leopards, triggering alerts to people nearby.

The 33-year-old launched the platform in October, on the first anniversary of his mother's death.

She was among at least 50 people killed, with hundreds more mauled, in wildlife attacks in the territory since 2023, according to official data.

"Since then, I have always had it in my mind that I should use my skills to develop a technology that people living in these hotspots, where such incidents occur, can use to protect themselves," Ali told AFP.

"I have gone through this pain, and I don't want anyone else to experience it," he said, as he monitored sightings in his area on the site.

Human-wildlife conflict has become a growing concern across the Himalayas, where deforestation and shrinking habitats are bringing people into closer contact with wild animals.

"It won't stop conflict by itself. It can buy a family a few minutes: keep the kids inside, skip the walk, or call for help," the site explains.

Users can set up alert zones around specific locations, and if a bear approaches, they get a warning on their telephone.

"Home, farm, school, the path kids walk: each gets a watch zone," the site explains.

“Help save lives” In Kashmir, human-wildlife conflict has been compounded by decades of conflict.

The mountain region has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from British rule in 1947, with both countries claiming it in full. The dispute has triggered multiple wars and a long-running insurgency.

Fencing and extensive military deployments have also disrupted animal movement, potentially increasing encounters with people.

Two bear species inhabit the region: Himalayan black bears, which live in forested mountain areas, and brown bears, usually found at higher elevations. Leopards also prowl the forests.

The Himalayan black bear accounts for more than 80 percent of wildlife-related deaths and maulings in the region, according to experts.

Although crowd-sourced wildlife reporting platforms exist in other countries, Ali wanted to create one tailored to the dangers facing communities in Kashmir.

The site is available in three languages -- English, Hindi and Urdu.

Wildping has attracted around 9,000 visitors in less than a month since its launch, with hundreds of users returning regularly.

"Last week, I spotted a bear, so I immediately used the app to report the sighting," said Yasir Iqbal, 34.

"Many people in our village are now using it," he added. “It is a good and useful app that could help save lives by keeping us informed about where wild animals have been spotted.”