Indian techie recalls being a part of mass layoff during ‘out of the blue’ town hall by CEO: ‘A tough period’

An Indian techie took to Reddit to share an incident in which the CEO fired the individual during a town hall meeting. The employee added that other co-workers faced the same fate during the event.

“Wanted to share the layoff story of mine. Now that I've landed a new job, I wanted to share my experience during the recession at my previous startup. It was a whirlwind. One afternoon, completely out of the blue, the CEO and upper management held a town hall and announced immediate layoffs due to financial losses,” the Reddit user wrote.

In the following lines, the person explained that though they were given three months’ salary, the entire process was "incredibly abrupt.”

“It turned out that senior management had known about the layoffs for a month, and many had already secured new positions. It was a really tough period, but I learned a lot and formed some lasting friendships with my colleagues, who I'm still in touch with,” the individual continued.

“It was last year's Shivratri. I got a call a day before from my manager that only I had gotten a hike from my team and a promotion, too. The next day, I got a morning invite from the HR head and my manager. I started with a laugh about what was going to be my new designation, and boom, they dropped the news of my layoff. Lol moment I just got the delivery of my first bike that day. I smiled it off, enjoyed my Shivratri pooja and bike ride of course. I cracked six interviews within 2 months of my notice period. Today, when I talk about that moment, I have a good laugh as I am earning 4x times what I was earning back then,” an individual recalled.

Another added, “Sailing in the same boat, mate! I would appreciate it if you could refer me to your workplace.” A third commented, “Happy for you; my advice is not to get bitter over things.” A fourth wrote, “Many startups in India are not being regulated. They don't pay salaries either. My sibling worked in a startup and was not paid for three months. The company owner is a fraud who never got caught till now. One of my friends on Facebook faced this issue a long time ago, too. Better to work in an MNC.”