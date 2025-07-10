Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian woman cooks aloo puri in US, American roommates’ reactions win hearts online

ByMuskaan Sharma
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 03:13 PM IST

An Indian woman in the US shared her roommates' delightful reactions to traditional Indian dishes, including aloo puri and sevaiyaan.

An Indian woman living in the US has gone viral for sharing her American roommates’ wholesome reactions to eating traditional Indian dishes like aloo puri and sevaiyaan for the first time. Disha Pansuriya, who regularly documents her life in the US on social media, recently decided to treat her roommates to a homemade Indian feast. After previously teaching one of them how to make poha for breakfast, she cooked up a full aloo puri spread complete with dessert.

After previously teaching one of them how to make poha for breakfast, she cooked up a full aloo puri spread complete with dessert.(Instagram/dishakpansuriya)
After previously teaching one of them how to make poha for breakfast, she cooked up a full aloo puri spread complete with dessert.(Instagram/dishakpansuriya)

One of her roommates, an older man, was filmed trying puri bhaji for the first time and had an instantly enthusiastic reaction. “I am moving to India,” he declared after taking his first bite, prompting laughter from Pansuriya and another roommate at the table.

When she offered him dessert, he asked her to give him a moment to savour the first dish. “Oh god! Wow. This is amazing. You're wasted in public policy. You should be a chef,” he joked, referencing her career in the US government sector.

Take a look at the video here:

The wholesome exchange didn’t end there. Her other roommate also sampled sevaiyaan kheer and was equally impressed. “Oh wow. That's awesome, it's great,” he said, clearly delighted by the rich Indian dessert.

The videos quickly won over social media users, with many praising her efforts and the roommates’ reactions. “He is so generous with his compliments! Sweet!,” wrote one commenter.

Another joked, “He came to know the real reason why India was colonised.”

A third added, “The flavours of authentic grounded Indian cuisine is just an experience that touches the soul. Moreover, when the food is made with a special ingredient of love, care and dedication, the flavours become sublime.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian woman cooks aloo puri in US, American roommates’ reactions win hearts online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On