Indian woman cooks aloo puri in US, American roommates’ reactions win hearts online

An Indian woman living in the US has gone viral for sharing her American roommates’ wholesome reactions to eating traditional Indian dishes like aloo puri and sevaiyaan for the first time. Disha Pansuriya, who regularly documents her life in the US on social media, recently decided to treat her roommates to a homemade Indian feast. After previously teaching one of them how to make poha for breakfast, she cooked up a full aloo puri spread complete with dessert. After previously teaching one of them how to make poha for breakfast, she cooked up a full aloo puri spread complete with dessert.(Instagram/dishakpansuriya)

One of her roommates, an older man, was filmed trying puri bhaji for the first time and had an instantly enthusiastic reaction. “I am moving to India,” he declared after taking his first bite, prompting laughter from Pansuriya and another roommate at the table.

When she offered him dessert, he asked her to give him a moment to savour the first dish. “Oh god! Wow. This is amazing. You're wasted in public policy. You should be a chef,” he joked, referencing her career in the US government sector.

Take a look at the video here:

The wholesome exchange didn’t end there. Her other roommate also sampled sevaiyaan kheer and was equally impressed. “Oh wow. That's awesome, it's great,” he said, clearly delighted by the rich Indian dessert.

The videos quickly won over social media users, with many praising her efforts and the roommates’ reactions. “He is so generous with his compliments! Sweet!,” wrote one commenter.

Another joked, “He came to know the real reason why India was colonised.”

A third added, “The flavours of authentic grounded Indian cuisine is just an experience that touches the soul. Moreover, when the food is made with a special ingredient of love, care and dedication, the flavours become sublime.”