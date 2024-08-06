Indian woman criticised for ‘protein full diet’ in viral pic: ‘Ton of carbs and fat’

An X user in India is being criticised for showing a plate full of food, terming it as a "protein full diet" when, according to many, it was high in carbs (carbohydrates) and not very high in protein as she claimed. The viral photo of the meal plate by Dr Sheetal Yadav drew a range of comments on X. (X/@Sheetal2242)

On Saturday, Dr Sheetal Yadav, an assistant professor according to her bio on X, shared a photo of a plate that had a huge serving of sprouts, a peeled banana, two slices of apple, two dates, two pieces of walnut and four almonds.

The post went quickly viral drawing the attention of the nutrition and fitness online community in India and abroad.

Swedish doctor Andreas Eenfeldt, Founder and CEO of Diet Doctor, said the food in the plate as a low amount of protein as per his calculations on his nutrition app.

"According to @JoinHava photo tracking, it’s just 13 grams of protein and a ton of carbs and fat. It’s a very low protein diet (8% of calories)," he said.

Another doctor, US-based Ken D Berry, termed the post as "misinformation".

"All that is missing is protein," X user from Florida, Thomas Paine Band, said.

Readers added context to the post using the feature the Community Notes feature on X. The note said, "This plate would have about 15.3g of protein (Banana: 1.5g, Almonds: 0.8g, Walnuts: 0.8g, 1/4 Apple <0.1g, Moong sprouts (50g): 12g, Dates: 0.5g), which means about 15% calories from protein, which is not considered high protein."

Dr Sheetal Yadav's viral post on X garnered over four million views and over 700 quote posts in three days.

Dr Neha Chawla, a nutrition and fitness coach pointed out that while Dr Yadav's plate of sprout, fruits and nuts may not be rich in protein, it's "far from being nutritionally deficient".

"It can be a valuable component of a varied diet that ensures a complete amino acid profile," she said.

"...this meal offers a variety of nutrients and can contribute to overall health. It's certainly more nutritious than chole bhature."

