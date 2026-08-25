Indian woman says public transport is ‘real struggle’ in New Zealand: ‘Buses can be late, routes can be limited'

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has shared what she described as the "real struggle" she faced after moving to the country, saying public transport has been her biggest challenge. She shared her experience after missing a bus by just minutes. "It's 7:55 am right now. I was supposed to catch a bus at 7:43. A bus came and it left," Shefali said in the video shared on Instagram. The woman called public transport the “only struggle” she has experienced in New Zealand. (Instagram/@storiesbyshefali)

Shefali called public transport the "only struggle" she has experienced in New Zealand, and advised others planning to move to the country for work or studies to prepare for the cost of owning a vehicle.

"Please make sure that before you move to New Zealand, you are prepared to buy a vehicle within the first week of you moving here," she said, describing it as "the most important thing" newcomers should do.

Shefali also recalled how her friends had warned her about the issue before she moved to New Zealand. "Hate to admit, but my friends were right. They warned me before I moved here that the only challenge that you will face will be the public transport," she said.

She further urged those moving to New Zealand to factor a car into their initial budget. "If you're coming here to study, to work, please make sure the first budgeting that you're doing is for your car," she said.