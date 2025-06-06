Indians in Australia gets $8.5 million grant for country’s first Hindu school

Hinduism is one of the fastest-growing religious groups in Australia. However, unlike other faiths, there’s no mainstream Hindu school in the country, but that is going to change, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. The first-ever Hindu school in Australia is aiming to open its doors to students in 2027. (X/@JasonClareMP)

Minister for Education of Australia Jason Clare posted about this development on X a few months ago. The minister stated that $8.5 million in grants have been committed to help the Indian community in the country build the “first Hindu school in Australia.”

“This investment will make the dreams of the Australian Hindu community a reality. And on top of that, we’ll commit $2.4m to expand the work of Karma Kitchen which helps to feed homeless Aussies,” the minister continued.

When will the school open?

According to the outlet, the Sanatan School is aiming to start its first batch in 2027. It will have classes from kindergarten to year 12, and the authorities plan to educate more than 1,000 students.

The school will open in Oakville, in Sydney’s north-west. The land was purchased through community fundraising. The Hindu Education and Cultural Centre (HEACC) will administer the educational institution.

Why the Hindu school?

“Everyone in our community experienced this gap,” HEACC director Pranav Aggarwal told the outlet, adding that the school will fill this “significant gap” in the education scene of the country.

“A Hindu school has been missing from the Australia’s multicultural tapestry for too long, and the amount of enthusiasm and encouragement we have heard is testament to that,” Aggarwal continued.

The vice president of the Hindu Council of Australia, Surinder Jain, told the outlet, “I struggled, and most other parents struggled, to work out how to teach our Hindu values to our children.”

He continued, “We’ve all had to improvise at home. And while that works, a formal system was always needed, and many parents have been wishing for a school for a while.”

What will the students learn?

The school will provide religious education besides the standard NSW curriculum, as per the outlet.

Though there's no definitive fee structure yet, it is estimated to be between $10,000 and $15,000 annually.